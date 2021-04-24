Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $339.42. 36,414,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.11 and a 200-day moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $209.50 and a one year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

