Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 75,876 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,442,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,952,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

