Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

IJR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.91. 4,901,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

