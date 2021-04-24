Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 5,908 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,688,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,312,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

