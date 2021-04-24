LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
