LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

