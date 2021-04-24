Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 146.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Lethean has a market cap of $1.95 million and $47,253.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 308.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,690.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,272.67 or 0.04483405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00453207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $791.57 or 0.01561563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.64 or 0.00756821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.00471264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.81 or 0.00409962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004501 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

