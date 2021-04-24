LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 290.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LHC Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in LHC Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $572,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG opened at $213.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Truist raised their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

