Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.75% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 208,861 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

ASG stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

