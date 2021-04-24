LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.78. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 394,826 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 249,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

