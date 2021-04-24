Lightstreams Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $396,693.62 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00065244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00654526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.40 or 0.07460776 BTC.

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

