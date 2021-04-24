Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce $77.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.05 million and the highest is $77.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $70.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.06 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $346.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.