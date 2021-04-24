Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.93.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.