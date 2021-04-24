Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $291.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.52. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

