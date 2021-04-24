Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $46,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

