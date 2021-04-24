Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.60. 1,290,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

