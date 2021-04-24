Linear (LINA) Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $269.45 million and $31.63 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.37 or 0.08116247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00642095 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.