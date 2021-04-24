LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $3.26 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00062870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00091195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.46 or 0.08178833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00644851 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

