LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0308 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $31,404.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

