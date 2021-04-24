Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 35.3% Lower This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $447,773.04 and approximately $25,019.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01023425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,498.84 or 1.00308001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.41 or 0.00620931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

