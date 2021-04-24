Liquity Market Capitalization Hits $886,647.12 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $886,647.12 and approximately $8.38 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $41.25 or 0.00082506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.66 or 0.01023518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.70 or 0.99786456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00608951 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

