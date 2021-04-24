Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $490.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00007650 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $490.39 million and approximately $42.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00026728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023630 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,803,278 coins and its circulating supply is 127,873,010 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

