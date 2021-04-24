Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Tops $464.42 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00007429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $464.42 million and approximately $47.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023703 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,798,243 coins and its circulating supply is 127,867,975 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

