Litecoin Price Tops $225.89 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $225.89 or 0.00457778 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.08 billion and $5.45 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

