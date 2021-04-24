Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,707 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.13% of Livent worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

