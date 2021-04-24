Lobstex Price Tops $0.0890 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.94 million and $1.04 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,806,968 coins and its circulating supply is 21,806,956 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.