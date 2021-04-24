Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,263.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.54 or 0.04455578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.47 or 0.00458519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $785.04 or 0.01561837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00788256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00473979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.00414328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004499 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

