Loopring Price Down 37.6% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $537.41 million and approximately $35.91 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

