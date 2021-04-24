Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.72 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

