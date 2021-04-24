LTO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $106.64 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $106.64 million and $7.71 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00641915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.08 or 0.07646092 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,543 coins and its circulating supply is 280,613,416 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

