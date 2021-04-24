Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZR stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

