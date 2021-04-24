LUXCoin Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $10,654.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,833.16 or 0.99965160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.39 or 0.01145298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.70 or 0.00491042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00370644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00123415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,170,622 coins and its circulating supply is 11,163,389 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.