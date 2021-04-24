Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.028 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.1%.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

