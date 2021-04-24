Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.