MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.24 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.62 or 0.00013008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

