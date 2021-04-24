Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.29% of Main Street Capital worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 353,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,539. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

