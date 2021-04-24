Maker (MKR) Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $486.11 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $3,785.59 or 0.07628350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00065172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00091425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00657998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

