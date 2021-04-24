Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.20. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 14,693 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market cap of C$200.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$59.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

