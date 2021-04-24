Mandy J. Fields Sells 20,940 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40.

ELF traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $31.12. 612,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

