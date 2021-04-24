Manna Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $414,510.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,073.02 or 0.98556244 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,031,765 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,021 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

