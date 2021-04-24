MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MannKind by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

