MAP Protocol Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $31.23 million and approximately $125,203.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01022689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.28 or 0.99829059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00612650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

