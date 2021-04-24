MAPS (MAPS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $83.24 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01233466 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

