Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.57 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The firm has a market cap of C$545.44 million and a P/E ratio of -64.25.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.