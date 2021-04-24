MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.00646997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.47 or 0.08094324 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

