Marlin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.58 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $93.95 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00264412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.01011262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.73 or 0.99930131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00597825 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

