Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.44.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

