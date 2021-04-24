Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $704.93

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.93 ($9.21) and traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.60). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.51), with a volume of 141,819 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 606.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 701.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 704.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $45,124.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

