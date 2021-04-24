Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.36. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $350.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.36. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $353.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

