Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Market Cap of $120.75 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $120.75 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $12.22 or 0.00024758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00064923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00090951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00650531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.11 or 0.07754786 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

