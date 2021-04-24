MASQ (MASQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $78,357.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, MASQ has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $78,357.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

